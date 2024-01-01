Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Norwich sign outright Chelsea defender Gee
Norwich City have signed permanently Chelsea youngster Billy Gee.

The 19-year-old defender has signed a contract until 2026 with an option of a further year.

Gee told Norwich's website: "I'm very happy, it's the start of a new chapter. I'm ready for the new challenge.

"I was captain last season for the (Chelsea) Under-21s so I think I can bring leadership skills and I think I can bring a lot of on-the-ball ability.

"I hope I can break through and try to push for the first team."

