Everton chasing young Burton Albion defender

Everton are pursuing a move for a talented young center back this summer.

The Toffees have been limited in their spending due to financial constraints on the club.

Per The Athletic, they are seeking a deal for William Tamen from Burton Albion.

The 18-year-old would immediately join the club and be involved with the Under-21 side.

He is very much one for the future, as he has only made three League One first team appearances so far.

Everton have been signing other young players this summer, including striker Omari Benjamin.