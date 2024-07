Northampton sign Fulham youngster beating Wrexham to deal

Fulham are sending their Under-21 captain on loan for the entire coming season.

The Premier League club have agreed to let midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias join Northampton Town.

He will spend the campaign at the lower league club, as he looks to make the step up to senior football.

Wrexham, Burton Albion and Port Vale were among the teams pushing to sign Dibley-Dias.

The 20-year-old New Zealander spent time in the youth setups of West Ham and Brentford.