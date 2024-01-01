DONE DEAL: Bristol Rovers sign West Ham youngster Forbes

Tribal Football
Lower league side Bristol Rovers have signed Michael Forbes on a season-long loan.

The West Ham United starlet will be hoping that he can fight for a regular starting spot at Rovers.

The Northern Ireland international is the eighth arrival at the League One club this summer.

Bristol have also signed Isaac Hutchinson, Clinton Mola, Ruel Sotiriou, Bryant Bilongo, Joel Senior, Taylor Moore and Dan Ellison.

"This is my first loan move and Rovers is a great club to come and learn at," Forbes told the club website., external

"My hope is that my time with Rovers can help me reach the next level of my game."

