Maidenhead to receive windfall through Kilman's West Ham move

National League side Maidenhead are set for a mega windfall this summer transfer window.

The lower league outfit are set to receive £4million from Max Kilman's imminent transfer to West Ham.

The Wolves star is on the radar of the London club, given his ex-boss Julen Lopetegui is now a Hammer.

Per The Mirror, when Wolves signed Kilman in 2018, the minnows inserted a 20 percent sell-on clause.

This deal has been negotiated to 10 percent, as it has ensured the deal will go through.

West Ham were offering nearly half the sum of £40m that they have now agreed to pay.