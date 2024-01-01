Four academy stars sign professional contracts with Aston Villa

Aston Villa have announced that four academy assets have signed professional contracts with the club in long term deals.

The four signings are Charlie Pavey, I-Lani Edwards, Sam Lewis and Ajani Burchall and Mark Harrison, Academy Manager has had spoken highly of all of them.

Advertisement Advertisement

On Charlie Pavey, Harrison said.

"Charlie has been at the Academy for a number of years and has mainly played in midfield but has also shown versatility to play in a number of positions.”

"He has a high level of technical quality and plays with a lot of passion. He will be part of our Under-21 and UEFA Under-19 Champions Youth League squad this season.”

On I-Lani Edwards, Harrison said.

"I-Lani is a local player who has been at the Academy for a number of years and has good technical and physical qualities as a central midfield player.”

On Ajani Burchall he stated.

"Congratulations to Ajani on signing a new professional contract, having been very unfortunate over the last 18 months with injury.

"We are really pleased to see him back and look forward to watching him play this season."

And on Sam Lewis he said.

"Sam is a goalkeeper with very good technique and good potential, and we look forward to seeing how he develops this season. He will be part of our Under-21 and UEFA Under-19 Champions Youth League squad this season.”