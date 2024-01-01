DONE DEAL: Bristol Rovers sign Villa fullback Sousa

Aston Villa left-back Lino Sousa has departed the club in a season long loan move.

The 19-year-old, who only joined Villa in February, has signed for Bristol Rovers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having played on loan at Plymouth Argyle during the second half of last season, he will now get another loan chance.

"I feel like this is a really good platform to showcase myself and help the club achieve its aims for the season," he told the club's website, external.

"I'm just grateful to the manager and the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity."