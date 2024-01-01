DONE DEAL: Wrexham land Villa youngster Revan

Lower league club Wrexham have confirmed the signing of Sebastian Revan from Aston Villa.

The left-back has signed for an undisclosed fee and will go straight into the first team squad.

Revan has penned a contract that lasts until 2027, with the club having an option for another year.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done. I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I can do,” he said to club media.

“It’s going to be a great going to the USA and Canada. I’ll hopefully get some minutes and the opportunity to impress and get my season started.

“I want to help take the Club as high up the table as we can and add both goals and assists to my game and also the team’s.”