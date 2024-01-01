DONE DEAL: Brighton chief Weir welcomes Minteh from Newcastle

Tribal Football
Brighton have completed the signing of Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh.

The Gambia international moves to Brighton in a £30m deal.

Minteh has signed a Seagulls deal to 2029, having shone on-loan with Feyenoord last season.

"Yankuba is a young talent that has attracted a lot of interest, so we're delighted to welcome him to the club," said Brighton technical director David Weir.

"He is an exciting attacking player with incredible speed. He had a very impressive campaign with Feyenoord, gaining experience in both the Champions League and Europa League.

"Now we will give him the time and support he needs to ensure that he settles in."

