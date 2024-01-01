Tribal Football
Newcastle selling Minteh to Brighton today
Newcastle United are selling Yankuba Minteh to Brighton.

The Gambia winger has agreed personal terms and is on the south coast today to complete his move.

Brighton will pay £30m for Minteh with Newcastle needing to make the sale before July 1 so to avoid a points penalty due to the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability laws.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is also reporting: "Yankuba Minteh to Brighton, here we go!

"Agreement has been reached on a contract until June 2029. Minteh has already spoken to Hürzeler (Fabian, the manager of Brighton) and will travel on Sunday for the medical tests."

