Tribal Football
Most Read
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward

DONE DEAL: Bolton snap up Newcastle defender Murphy

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Bolton snap up Newcastle defender Murphy
DONE DEAL: Bolton snap up Newcastle defender MurphyTribalfootball
Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy has signed for Bolton Wanderers on loan.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has played two times for the Magpies first team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he is not a regular under Eddie Howe and can now try to earn more game time.

"We've been chasing him since preseason and we tried to get him in then but we couldn't do it at that point," Bolton assistant boss Stephen Cairney told BBC Radio Manchester.

"He brings competition to that left side. He's a good young player and highly thought of at Newcastle, so hopefully he can come in and hit the ground running.

"We want competition and players to perform and keep their place and he adds strength to the group."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMurphy AlexNewcastle UtdBoltonFootball TransfersLeague One
Related Articles
Dubravka to remain at Newcastle despite links to Al-Shabab this winter
Juventus rival Fenerbahce with offer for Newcastle defender Kelly
Newcastle boss Howe: PSR forcing Almiron sale