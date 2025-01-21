DONE DEAL: Bolton snap up Newcastle defender Murphy

Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy has signed for Bolton Wanderers on loan.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has played two times for the Magpies first team.

However, he is not a regular under Eddie Howe and can now try to earn more game time.

"We've been chasing him since preseason and we tried to get him in then but we couldn't do it at that point," Bolton assistant boss Stephen Cairney told BBC Radio Manchester.

"He brings competition to that left side. He's a good young player and highly thought of at Newcastle, so hopefully he can come in and hit the ground running.

"We want competition and players to perform and keep their place and he adds strength to the group."