Newcastle boss Howe: PSR forcing Almiron sale

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has confirmed Miguel Almiron is leaving.

The Paraguay attacker is moving to MLS, where Atlanta United are expected to close his signing.

Howe said, "He’s been top class. He lives his life through the football club. It’s not ideal but that’s the reality of PSR.

“We don’t want to lose players but we know that there’s a reality with PSR and the ongoing managing of that situation.

“So we’ve said many times over the last few weeks we’ll make more decisions not based on football, but based on decisions that we potentially have to make for the future.

“He’s happy, a brilliant professional. He will come in every day and his training performances, his focus, his personality has been consistent. I’ve no issues with him on that side.”