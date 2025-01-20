Dubravka to remain at Newcastle despite links to Al-Shabab this winter

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is set to stay at the club this winter despite links to Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.

This is reported by the Daily Mail who state that the 36-year-old will stay beyond January after positive talks with the club as he covers for the injured Nick Pope who has been out since early December with a knee injury.

The England stopper is in line to return to the squad against Southampton on Saturday meaning Dubravka’s spell in the side may be over but after conversations with the club and most likely manager Eddie Howe, he is not going anywhere this January.

The Slovakian international has started the last 10 matches under Howe and is said to be handed a new and improved contract to keep him at the club past the summer when his contract would have expired.

Newcastle reportedly decided that the transfer made little football or business sense especially due to his fantastic form and now the Magpies will have two world-class goalkeepers ready to start for the second half of the season as the club chases down a European qualification spot.