Juventus rival Fenerbahce with offer for Newcastle defender Kelly

Juventus have failed with an offer for Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Juve have made a loan-to-buy offer for Kelly this weekend.

However, the proposal has been rejected by Newcastle.

Juve's attempt comes just days after Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilicali admitted their interest in Kelly.

"We are currently negotiating a purchase of Lloyd Kelly," Ilicali told FutbolArena.

"We are interested in him, and if we can reach an agreement (with Newcastle) we will bring him in."

