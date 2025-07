Brighton are closing a deal for Club Brugge wing-back Maxim De Cuyper.

De Cuyper is in England today to undergo a medical at Brighton, says TMW.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Belgium international was also interesting AC Milan and AS Roma this summer.

However, Brighton are now closing to clinching an agreement for De Cuyper.

The defender is set to move to the south coast for a fee of around €20m.