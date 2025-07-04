Hurzeler "very pleased" with Brighton's summer market work

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is delighted with their summer market work so far.

While Joao Pedro has been sold to Chelsea, Hurzler has welcomed to Brighton new arrivals Oliver Boscagli, Tommy Watson, Stefanos Tzimas, Diego Coppola and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Hurzeler said: “I think we bought now a lot of players.

“I think in some ways also to get away, or to give away, to sell some players, I think that's the next part of this process.

“We knew it would be a process, I think we are quite good how we handled the things so far.

“I'm very pleased how Tony (Bloom), how Mike (Cave), David (Weir) and Paul (Barber), how they handled the things.

“I'm quite pleased how we are, how the situation is at the moment, but for sure there still have to be some things done.”