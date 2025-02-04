DONE DEAL: Barnsley land Wolves wing-back Lembikisa

Barnsley have signed wing-back Dexter Lembikisa on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old made his professional debut for Wolves in November 2022 and featured in the Premier League days later against Arsenal.

Last season, he played 27 games on loan at Rotherham United, scoring his first senior goal against Norwich City.

"It’s good, amazing, I’m so happy to be here," began Lembikisa. "I just want to play some games and help improve the team."

Sporting Director, Mladen Sormaz said: "We are happy to bring Dexter into the squad and provide competition in the wing-back position. He brings Championship experience, as well as representing his country 23 times despite being 21 years of age.

“We'd like to thank Wolves for trusting us with Dexter and everyone at the Club wishes him the best whilst at Oakwell.”