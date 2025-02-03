Cunha delighted signing new Wolves contract

Matheus Cunha is delighted signing a new contract with Wolves.

Just hours after helping Wolves win the Black Country derby against Aston Villa, it was announced Cunha had signed a new deal to 2029.

He said, “I feel so good here, with the love the fans give to me and my family. I always go to the pitch and try to give back. Of course, there was a lot of noise around what Matheus would do.

“I feel happy. I used my heart to make this decision, more than anything. It was my passion. I love being here. Everyone wants something more for their career, but I feel this is the moment to keep fighting and show everyone what we have, and what love I want to give back.”

On the derby win, Cunha added: “The win showed a lot of character. It showed the group, the commitment together, and this is something we need to enjoy more, score goals, give assists, and when you see teammates running like today, you feel happier enjoying it together.

“I was completely tired. It was so intense – they have a very good team, and we know that. We want to show our character and strength to go again. Today was the kind of game where if we have another game again, we’d still play, because we want to give everything on the pitch.”