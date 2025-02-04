DONE DEAL: Huddersfield sign Wolves midfielder Chirewa

Tribal Football
Huddersfield Town have signed midfielder Tawanda Chirewa on loan from Wolves until the end of the season.  

The 21-year-old Zimbabwe international recently returned to Molineux after a loan spell at Derby County.  

Born in Chelmsford, Chirewa began his career at Ipswich before moving to Wolves in September 2023.  

Last season, he made one Premier League start and seven substitute appearances for Wolves’ first team.  

He was on the bench for their recent win over Aston Villa after impressing with two goals in an under-21 match against Manchester City.  

Chirewa becomes Huddersfield’s fourth January signing, following Dion Charles, Joe Taylor, and Ruben Roosken.

