DONE DEAL: Aston Villa defender Swinkels joins Bristol Rovers

Aston Villa defender Sil Swinkels has joined Bristol Rovers.

Swinkel moves on loan to the Pirates until the end of the season.

"Sil has already shown his ability, his power and technical ability, all of which he has in abundance for a 21-year-old," Rovers manager Inigo Calderon told the club website.

"We are looking forward to having him with us for the rest of the season and helping him to develop even further towards his full potential."

Swinkels, 21, has made two senior appearances for Villa.