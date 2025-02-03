Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa defender Swinkels joins Bristol Rovers

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa defender Swinkels joins Bristol Rovers
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa defender Swinkels joins Bristol RoversProfimedia
Aston Villa defender Sil Swinkels has joined Bristol Rovers.

Swinkel moves on loan to the Pirates until the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Sil has already shown his ability, his power and technical ability, all of which he has in abundance for a 21-year-old," Rovers manager Inigo Calderon told the club website.

"We are looking forward to having him with us for the rest of the season and helping him to develop even further towards his full potential."

Swinkels, 21, has made two senior appearances for Villa.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSwinkels SilAston VillaBristol RoversLeague OneFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: West Ham defender Forbes joins Colchester
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa goalkeeper Gauci joins Barnsley
Hull City agree loan deal for Villa starlet Barry until the end of the season