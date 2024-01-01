DONE DEAL: Arroyo cuts Liverpool ties to join Burgos

Anderson Arroyo has cut ties with Liverpool and signed with Spain's Burgos CF.

The defender leaves Liverpool after six-and-a-half years having joined from Colombia's Fortaleza CEIF.

Arroyo spent his time with Liverpool away on-loan, with Real Mallorca, KAA Gent, FK Mlada Boleslav, Salamanca CF UDS, Mirandes, Alaves, FC Andorra and Burgos all among clubs he had spells with.

Burgos have now signed Arroyo permanently as he ends his connection with Liverpool.

Arroyo and Burgos will compete in Spain's Segunda Division this new season.