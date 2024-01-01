Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Arroyo cuts Liverpool ties to join Burgos

DONE DEAL: Arroyo cuts Liverpool ties to join Burgos
DONE DEAL: Arroyo cuts Liverpool ties to join Burgos
DONE DEAL: Arroyo cuts Liverpool ties to join BurgosAction Plus
Anderson Arroyo has cut ties with Liverpool and signed with Spain's Burgos CF.

The defender leaves Liverpool after six-and-a-half years having joined from Colombia's Fortaleza CEIF.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arroyo spent his time with Liverpool away on-loan, with Real Mallorca, KAA Gent, FK Mlada Boleslav, Salamanca CF UDS, Mirandes, Alaves, FC Andorra and Burgos all among clubs he had spells with.

Burgos have now signed Arroyo permanently as he ends his connection with Liverpool.

Arroyo and Burgos will compete in Spain's Segunda Division this new season.

Mentions
Arroyo AndersonLiverpool M.Burgos CFFortalezaAlavesMlada BoleslavSalamanca CF UDSMallorcaGentMirandesPremier LeagueLaLiga2Football Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal hero Cazorla to play on with Real Oviedo
Arroyo to cut Liverpool ties
West Ham, Chelsea fail with offers for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion