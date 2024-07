Arsenal hero Cazorla to play on with Real Oviedo

Arsenal hero Santi Cazorla will play on with Real Oviedo next season.

The former Spain and Villarreal midfielder, 39, has signed a new 12 month deal with the Segunda Division club.

Real Oviedo came close to promotion to LaLiga this past season, losing the play-off final to Espanyol.

Cazorla made 26 appearances for Oviedo last term, making four assists.

He made the move to Oviedo a year ago from Qatar's Al Sadd.