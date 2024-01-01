Arroyo to cut Liverpool ties

Liverpool defender Anderson Arroyo looks set to leave the club after more than six years at the club.

The Colombian is said to have agreed a three-year contract with Burgos CF in Spain.Per the Liverpool Echo, the talent impressed sufficiently on loan at the Spanish Segunda side.

Arroyo spent most of his time as a Liverpool player away on loan at other teams.

Since arriving from Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF in February 2018, he went out on loan to eight teams.

Now he will be hoping that he can find the stability he needs to resurrect his career.