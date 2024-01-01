West Ham, Chelsea fail with offers for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion

Atletico Madrid are insisting Samu Omorodion will only leave for crazy money.
After his successful loan with Alaves, the centre-forward has attracted failed bids from West Ham and Chelsea in recent weeks.
The Blues' last offer was for €40m, but it fell well short of Atletico's valuation.
Marca says Atletico will only consider selling Omorodion for a mad offer.
Atletico signed the 19 year-old from Granada for €6m on deadline day last summer before sending him immediatley to Alaves.