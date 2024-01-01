Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

West Ham, Chelsea fail with offers for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion

West Ham, Chelsea fail with offers for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion
West Ham, Chelsea fail with offers for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion
West Ham, Chelsea fail with offers for Atletico Madrid striker OmorodionAction Plus
Atletico Madrid are insisting Samu Omorodion will only leave for crazy money.

After his successful loan with Alaves, the centre-forward has attracted failed bids from West Ham and Chelsea in recent weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blues' last offer was for €40m, but it fell well short of Atletico's valuation.

Marca says Atletico will only consider selling Omorodion for a mad offer.

Atletico signed the 19 year-old from Granada for €6m on deadline day last summer before sending him immediatley to Alaves. 

Mentions
LaLigaOmorodion SamuAtl. MadridChelseaWest HamAlavesGranada CFPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea to try again for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion
Chelsea make first bid for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion
West Ham to bid for Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion