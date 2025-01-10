Tottenham youngster Bergvall full of pride proving Cup semi matchwinner

Tottenham youngster Lucas Bergvall is still delighted to have scored his first goal for the club.

The teenager got the game winner in a 1-0 success over Liverpool this week.

Spurs won the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi final at home, but still have to contend with the away leg at Anfield.

Bergvall told club media: "It's unbelievable! To score my first goal here at home in front of all the supporters, and a 1-0 win against Liverpool, it couldn't be better.

"It's a crazy feeling. Ever since I signed for Spurs, this was a dream. I've scored my first goal and hopefully now there will be many more to come. As the game went on, I just felt I got more energy and we helped each other as a team, worked really hard.

"It's been tough in the last few weeks. We haven't won many games and that's tough to take, but we just have to keep going. Today, we earned this win and hopefully we can keep it going."