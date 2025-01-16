Arsenal midfielder Rice praises 3 Tottenham stars after North London derby win

Arsenal star Declan Rice poured praise onto three of Tottenham’s youngsters this week.

After beating their North London rivals 2-1 in the Premier League, Rice was prepared to be complimentary.

He spoke about the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Mikey Moore, who all have played first-team football lately.

He told TNT Sports: “I’m going to mention them, because they are Spurs players, but Archie Gray and Bergvall, they are both 18 as well and playing week in and week out, Mikey Moore as well.

“These guys in the Prem now, getting younger and younger and just have no fear. It’s great to see.”

He added, speaking about Gunners youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly: “Scary. I said to you (Peter Crouch) these 18-year-olds, they have no fear. They’ve got no fear whatsoever.

“There were four or five times in that second half, he’s got that Moussa Dembele trait, where he uses his body to get away from stuff…sometimes it’s risky, but to show that 18 and the personality and character, it’s unbelievable.”