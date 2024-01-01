Dewsbury-Hall confident settling quickly at Chelsea

Chelsea new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall believes that he can hit the ground running this term.

The Blues have secured his signing from Leicester City for a significant fee.

While the 25-year-old knows that he has to win over the fans quickly, he also admits that having ex-boss Enzo Maresca in charge will do him the world of good.

He told club media: “My hopes for the season, first and foremost, is to win some silverware. That is an aim for this club and we are in plenty of competitions this season where we can try to do that. So that is priority number one.

“I want to play as many games as I can and try to help the team as much as possible. That is imperative to me.

“I want to enjoy the moment and enjoy the occasion. There are going to be a lot of games this season and hopefully there will be a lot of ups.”

He continued: “Obviously, I know the head coach and the way he wants to play. It suits me as a player.

“The squad is full of talent and has a lot of potential so I know that if it is nurtured right, then we can be really dangerous.”