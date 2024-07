Chelsea and Leicester settle Dewsbury-Hall terms

Chelsea have agreed terms with Leicester City over a fee for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The midfielder has agreed terms with Chelsea over a six-year contract.

The Athletic says Chelsea have now settled with Leicester over a £30m fee.

Leicester have been under pressure to sell in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

A move to Chelsea will see Dewsbury-Hall reunited with his former Leicester boss Enzo Maresca.