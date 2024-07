Chelsea medical scheduled for Dewsbury-Hall with swap agreed

Chelsea have scheduled a medical for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester have accepted a £30m offer from Chelsea for the midfielder.

The deal will also see Chelsea youngster Michael Golding move in the opposite direction.

Dewsbury-Hall will sign a deal to 2030 once his medical tests are completed.

He started 41 of Leicester's 46 games as they won the Championship title last season.