DONE DEAL: Chelsea announce Dewsbury-Hall signing in £30M deal

The midfielder joins Chelsea on a 6 year deal until June 2030.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has officially joined Chelsea in a deal worth around £30m, the midfielder went to Instagram to wave goodbye to Leicester City fans in an emotional farewell.

The midfielder stated online:

"Hi LCFC Fans. Well what can I say? What a journey it's been. 17 years of my life devoted to this club and it's been a pleasure. I've loved every minute of my time at this football club and created some memories & friendships I'll never forget.

"When we were relegated in the 22/23 season, I felt personally responsible for my part played in that. I made it my goal to ensure we got back to the Premier League within the first season, as I know how devastating a position that can be for a club if it doesn’t happen.

He also spoke about the messages he has received:

"The overwhelming amount of messages I’ve received in the past few days has honestly touched me and I thank each and every person for taking the time to do so, it means so much to me and my family. I want to thank all of the team mates I’ve played with, the coaches that I’ve worked with and fans that I’ve grown with.

"I’m glad I’m leaving the club with them in the Premier League, where they belong, and wish Leicester City all the best in the upcoming season and further on. I’m one of your own, Leicester. But it’s time for me to go now…Thanks for the ride. KDH."

25 year old has signed a 6 year contract lasting until 2030 with him joining his old Leicester manager Enzo Maresca who he played under last season, scoring 12 Championship goals and registered 14 assists.

in what will be another testing season for Chelsea as they challenge for a European spot once again.