Derby eyeing Aston Villa attacker Barry

Derby County are eyeing Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry.

Barry is impressing on-loan with Stockport County this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Derby are keen on Barry as they seek to boost their attacking options for the second-half of the season.

The Sun's Alan Nixon is reporting Villa could recall Barry from the Hatters next month and place him in the Championship.

And watching developments are the Rams. Barry has scored an impressive 15 goals already this season for Stockport.