Zahnow on £120M Ipswich venture: We’ve looked at this as a long-term investment

Jake Zahnow, co-founder of Bright Path Sports, has discussed the company's investment in Ipswich Tow.

The £120m investment was made in March, taking a stake of around 40 percent in the club.

“We learned about the investment through our friend Ed Schwartz of ORG, who represents PSPRS, which is a pension fund out of Arizona, and they were looking to raise capital,” Zahnow said.

“This team was in League One and we had the incredible opportunity to go over and attend the promotion game from League One into the Championship. For anyone who loves soccer, it doesn’t matter what level, when you get promoted to the next level, it was truly exciting.

“The weekend of that game, we became hooked. We got to know management and over the following summer, really had an opportunity to meet Mark Ashton and his entire team, and that’s really where we fell in love with the investment.

“He put together an incredible team to run the club and as many people know, Ipswich Town had been suffering in the lower levels for many years. Mark really had a vision to take the team forward.”

