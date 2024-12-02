FA CUP 3RD RND DRAW: Arsenal host Man Utd in blockbuster; Tamworth land Spurs
The draw was held on Monday evening, with the blockbuster coming out of the hat early.
Runners up Manchester City will host a derby against Salford City, while Tamworth have landed a plum home tie against Tottenham.
FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW:
Aston Villa vs West Ham United
Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester City vs Salford City
Milwall vs Dagenham and Redbridge
Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley
Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic
Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Everton vs Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Leeds United vs Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Sheffield United vs Cardiff City
Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers