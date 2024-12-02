FA CUP 3RD RND DRAW: Arsenal host Man Utd in blockbuster; Tamworth land Spurs

Holders Manchester United will go to Arsenal in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

The draw was held on Monday evening, with the blockbuster coming out of the hat early.

Runners up Manchester City will host a derby against Salford City, while Tamworth have landed a plum home tie against Tottenham.

FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW:

Southampton vs Swansea City

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Reading vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City vs Salford City

Milwall vs Dagenham and Redbridge

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Everton vs Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Fulham vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County