Ansser Sadiq
Stockport boss Challinor not worried about Barry being recalled by Villa
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor insists he is not worried that he may lose Louie Barry.

The Aston Villa youngster has been instrumental for Stockport in League One so far this term.

He has scored 14 goals in 19 games and may yet be recalled by Villa in January.

Asked about the situation, Challinor stated: “It's not a thing I can’t effect, so if I'm having sleepless nights over something that I can't do anything about then I'm in trouble.

“There's more things that I've got to concern myself that I can control, so whatever will be, will be.

“If Louie ends up staying with us brilliant. If not, then we have to come up with some solutions to replace the goals that we’ll miss, but we're pretty comfortable with where we sit.”

 

