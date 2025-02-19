Mijatovic convinced Haaland would welcome Real Madrid interest

Tribal Football
Pedja Mijatovic can see Manchester City striker Erling Haaland welcoming a move to Real Madrid.

Haaland and City are in Madrid on Wednesday night for their Champions League round 16 playoff second-leg against Real.

And former Real GM Mijatovic admits he can eventually see Haaland signing for the Spanish giants.

“I think Haaland can play for Real Madrid. It’s going to happen," he said on El Chiringuito.

"If you raise the possibility of coming to Real Madrid with Haaland, I think he would have no doubts.”

