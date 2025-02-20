Real Madrid coach Ancelotti delighted after victory over Man City: Mbappe can reach Ronaldo's level

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was left delighted after their Champions League victory over Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as Real won 3-1 to win their round of 16 playoff 6-3 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Ancelotti declared Mbappe having the potential to reach the levels of Real great Cristiano Ronaldo.

The match:

“We repeated the positive things we did in the first leg. It was a complete performance in all aspects: defensively, offensively with and without the ball. When the team works well without the ball, the quality up front is extremely high and there are a lot of chances. We faced a very high-quality team in front of us and we found the balance between attack and defence. We're in the fight for the Champions League and we have a chance to go far in this competition.

“Without Haaland, Manchester City lose attacking power up front. We scored very early on after a long pass forward and then we controlled it well. We're in the fight, in the last 16. We've struggled to get here and now we have to respect Atlético and Leverkusen very much.”

The team’s solidarity:

“I think we're on the right track. We've had a hard time finding the right team and now we have to work to stay at this level and, if possible, improve things. We've struggled to find the balance, but every three days there's a test and maybe what I say today won't be worth anything and we'll have to look for the team again. I think the players have grasped the idea and that is to work hard without the ball.”

Has playing this tie been a good thing?

“We've reached the last 16 after 10 games and that's too many. Now we enter a more complex period which involves the league, the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and the last 16 of the Champions League. There is no question of stopping. On an emotional level this tie has been good for us.”

Good defensive work:

“The idea of defending in 4-4-2 is right. The team is comfortable and works well. We must also mention the outstanding work of the two wingers: Bellingham and Rodrygo. We have to continue like this: with this momentum, in this line and with this system.”

Will this win silence many critics?

“It's impossible to silence people. You can't win every game. When we lose a match, people won't be quiet and they will criticise you.”

Can Mbappe reach Cristiano Ronaldo's figures at Madrid?

“He has the quality to reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level, but he has to work hard because Cristiano Ronaldo set the bar very high. Because of the quality and the desire he has, he can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level, but it's not going to be that easy for him. He has to work hard.”

Praise for Dani Ceballos:

“He's contributing a lot because he's had the chance to play and he's in good physical condition. He brings a lot to the team in terms of ball positioning because he is always in the action.”

Is Raul Asencio ready for a call-up to Spain squad?

“What Asencio has to do he is doing really well. He's very focused. The first goal today was a pass just like the one he played against Osasuna. He's contributing and he looks like a veteran. If the Spain coach thinks he's good for the national team, good for him.”

Aurelien Tchouameni:

“They all performed well. He returned to his position and that's where he shows his quality: very strong and forceful in the duels and focused. His partnership with Ceballos is good for the team because Dani is more of a possession player and he is more positional. He's a very important player because he has these kind of characteristics. He can't become Ceballos or Kroos or Modrić, but Ceballos, Kroos or Modrić can't become Tchouameni. A good team has to combine the characteristics of each one of them.”

Fede Valverde’s performances at right-back:

“He's happy to play there, but it was an emergency. When Lucas Vázquez returns we will have two options. And we mustn't forget that whenever he has played, he has always performed. Even taking into account that, sometimes, there are very strong opponents up against him.”

Spanish football’s good spell compared to Italian game:

“I feel sorry for Italian football, but Spanish football is very much alive and is showing in Europe what it is capable of doing not only at club level but also with the national team. Hopefully, Spanish football can improve in other aspects as well.”