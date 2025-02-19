Tribal Football
Most Read
Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget
McCarthy reveals the 3 strikers Man Utd considered before signing Hojlund including Kane
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag

Mijatovic: I know from reliable sources Haaland wants Real Madrid move

Paul Vegas
Mijatovic: I know from reliable sources Haaland wants Real Madrid move
Mijatovic: I know from reliable sources Haaland wants Real Madrid moveAction Plus
Pedja Mijatovic insists Manchester City striker Erling Haaland sees himself as a Real Madrid player.

Haaland penned a new 10-year contract earlier this season with City, but Mijatovic is adamant he's been told the Norway international longs for a move to Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Real striker and general manager Mijatovic said on El Chiringuito: "I said it the other day, Haaland will come. I think it can happen and it will happen.

"Why not? Haaland hasn't said it publicly, but I know from reliable sources that he would like to be a Real Madrid player. I know, don't ask me how, but I know. If you offer him the possibility of coming to Madrid, I think he would have no doubts. If they ask him about this, about what I said, he says 'no, I'm happy here'.

"But he would like to come to Madrid, even more."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautReal MadridManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola confident Haaland fit for Real Madrid
Mijatovic convinced Haaland would welcome Real Madrid interest
REVEALED: Two buyout clauses included in Musiala's new Bayern Munich contract