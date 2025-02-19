Mijatovic: I know from reliable sources Haaland wants Real Madrid move

Pedja Mijatovic insists Manchester City striker Erling Haaland sees himself as a Real Madrid player.

Haaland penned a new 10-year contract earlier this season with City, but Mijatovic is adamant he's been told the Norway international longs for a move to Madrid.

Former Real striker and general manager Mijatovic said on El Chiringuito: "I said it the other day, Haaland will come. I think it can happen and it will happen.

"Why not? Haaland hasn't said it publicly, but I know from reliable sources that he would like to be a Real Madrid player. I know, don't ask me how, but I know. If you offer him the possibility of coming to Madrid, I think he would have no doubts. If they ask him about this, about what I said, he says 'no, I'm happy here'.

"But he would like to come to Madrid, even more."