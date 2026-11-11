Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

INEOS make Berrada and Wilcox sack decision after Carrick crunch talks

Manchester United keen on two Premier League stars to help fix defensive issues

Bayern Munich draw up three-man goalkeeper shortlist with Neuer expected to retire

Barcelona blocked from signing Flick favourite in 2027

Most read on Flashscore News

Why Thomas Tuchel's reasoning for selecting Jobe Bellingham ahead of Cole Palmer is flawed

Senegal hit with withdrawals for AFCON 2027 qualifying double test against Sudan

Jobe Bellingham admits it would be 'so special' to play alongside brother Jude for England

France captain Kylian Mbappe in 'good frame of mind', says Ibrahima Konate

Confirmed: Man Utd "finalising deal" to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if Carrick is sacked

Confirmed: Man Utd "finalising deal" to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if Carrick is sacked
Confirmed: Man Utd "finalising deal" to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if Carrick is sackedOmar Vega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia

Manchester United are ready to bring in former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino if Carrick is let go this week.

Following a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday involving co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada, the club’s chief executive, and Jason Wilcox, director of football, Carrick is set to be sacked.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sitting 18th in the Premier League relegation zone after 10 matches, the Red Devils are ready for change once again as they aim to swap Carrick for a fresh face.

Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte have been linked as replacements, but it looks like Pochettino is leading the race as revealed by David Ornstein on Wednesday morning.

"EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United finalising deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if ultimate decision made to replace Michael Carrick. 54yo lined up & terms being done with camp. #MUFC yet to contact US but straight-forward should plan proceed."

United have gone eight league games without a win, their joint-longest winless run in Premier League history. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening 10 league matches and have conceded 30 goals in all competitions, one of the worst records in Europe's top 5 leagues.

Pochettino, formerly of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea could make huge changes to the side, but after so many new head coaches over the years, fans are wary over whether this will make any real change.

Pochettino has repeatedly expressed his interest in returning to the Premier League during his time with the U national team and now may be the time to make his way back to club football as the door opens for him.

It is believed that a final decision on Carrick’s future is not expected until Thursday this week, giving Pochettino 24 hours to think about his future. 

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueMauricio PochettinoMichael CarrickJulian AlvarezAntonio ConteManchester UnitedTottenhamFootball transfers

Related Articles

'Until told otherwise' - USMNT star breaks silence on Pochettino to Man United talk

Pochettino open to Manchester United move with Carrick on the brink

Next Manchester United boss: Pochettino, Conte and other contenders