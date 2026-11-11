Confirmed: Man Utd "finalising deal" to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if Carrick is sacked

Manchester United are ready to bring in former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino if Carrick is let go this week.

Following a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday involving co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada, the club’s chief executive, and Jason Wilcox, director of football, Carrick is set to be sacked.

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Sitting 18th in the Premier League relegation zone after 10 matches, the Red Devils are ready for change once again as they aim to swap Carrick for a fresh face.

Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte have been linked as replacements, but it looks like Pochettino is leading the race as revealed by David Ornstein on Wednesday morning.

"EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United finalising deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if ultimate decision made to replace Michael Carrick. 54yo lined up & terms being done with camp. #MUFC yet to contact US but straight-forward should plan proceed."

United have gone eight league games without a win, their joint-longest winless run in Premier League history. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening 10 league matches and have conceded 30 goals in all competitions, one of the worst records in Europe's top 5 leagues.

Pochettino, formerly of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea could make huge changes to the side, but after so many new head coaches over the years, fans are wary over whether this will make any real change.

Pochettino has repeatedly expressed his interest in returning to the Premier League during his time with the U national team and now may be the time to make his way back to club football as the door opens for him.

It is believed that a final decision on Carrick’s future is not expected until Thursday this week, giving Pochettino 24 hours to think about his future.