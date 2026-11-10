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Manchester United keen on two Premier League stars to help fix defensive issues

Manchester United keen on two Premier League stars to help fix defensive issues
Manchester United keen on two Premier League stars to help fix defensive issuesMark Pain / Alamy / Profimedia

Manchester United have reportedly added two Premier League defenders to their shortlist as they seek to solve their defensive issues.

The club’s hierarchy have taken an interesting approach to recruitment over the past couple of seasons, focussing on forwards in 2025 and then midfielders in 2026.

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2027 is seemingly going to be the year United sort out their defence, with several players expected to leave at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Mail, Brentford’s Nathan Collins, 25, and Fulham's Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey, 26, have been added to their list of targets.

Defensive recruitment is set to start in the upcoming January transfer window, but it may be tricky to prize either of the players away from their current clubs in mid-season.

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