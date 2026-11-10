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INEOS make Berrada and Wilcox sack decision after Carrick crunch talks

INEOS make Berrada and Wilcox sack decision after Carrick crunch talks
INEOS make Berrada and Wilcox sack decision after Carrick crunch talksREUTERS

INEOS have reportedly made a decision on what to do with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox with Michael Carrick set to be sacked as Manchester United head coach.

It was reported by The Athletic on Monday that Manchester United now intend to sack Carrick following their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years.

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United currently sit down in 18th with eight points and just one win from their opening ten Premier League games.

Carrick was appointed following his hugely successful interim spell, in which he secured a third-place finish and a return to the Champions League.

The former midfielder is the third permanent United manager since INEOS came into the club back in February 2024.

As a result, United fans have started to turn their attention to the club’s hierarchy, most notably CEO Berrada and director of football Wilcox.

According to The Telegraph, despite their tract record, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has no intention of relieving either Berrada or Wilcox of their duties.

Manchester United expect to have their Carrick replacement in place before their Premier League clash with Liverpool on November 22nd.

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the favourite, although Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte, and Julian Nagelsmann have all been linked.

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