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'Until told otherwise' - USMNT star breaks silence on Pochettino to Man United talk

'Until told otherwise' - USMNT star breaks silence on Pochettino to Man United talk
'Until told otherwise' - USMNT star breaks silence on Pochettino to Man United talkOmar Vega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia

USMNT and Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has opened up on reports suggesting head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set for the Manchester United job.

It’s been widely reported that Michael Carrick is on the verge of losing his job at Manchester United following the club’s worst start to a campaign in 40 years.

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The 13-time Premier League champions currently sit down in 18th, with just one win and eight points from their opening ten games.

Rumours about potential replacements have been circulating for weeks, with the likes of Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, and Julian Nagelsmann all linked.

More recently, however, Pochettino has seemingly overtaken them all and is now the front runner to replace Carrick.

Currently away on international duty with the USMNT with Pochettino, Robinson, 29, has opened up on the situation.

“For me personally, I don’t really look at him being linked with jobs as, ‘Oh, this could be the last time he’s in front of me,’” Robinson asserted. 

“It’s just focusing on we’ve got a game at the weekend, and I’m going to do everything I can to be ready to play for him and how he wants us to play until told otherwise.

“It’s just working with what we’ve got until things change. And I don’t really think it affects many of us, to be honest.”

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Premier LeagueMauricio PochettinoAntonee RobinsonMichael CarrickManchester UnitedFulham

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