Man United confident Pochettino 'can bring authority back to Old Trafford'

Michael Carrick is expected to lose his job as Manchester United manager, with Mauricio Pochettino now a leading candidate to replace him, sources have confirmed.

As revealed on Flashscore, United have been monitoring this period of the season for some time, believing a change in the dugout during this international break could give their campaign a chance of recovery.

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That possibility is now moving closer, with the club increasingly focused on finding a successor.

Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe have all been discussed, but there is less conviction around those options.

Pochettino is viewed as an especially attractive candidate, having long been admired by United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in particular.

The Argentine also holds the club in high regard, although there is an obstacle to overcome.

Pochettino is currently happy in his role as United States men's national team head coach and enjoying the experience of international management.

However, United hope their job could be one of the few opportunities capable of tempting him back into club football.

His leadership, personality and Premier League experience are all appealing to the hierarchy. They believe he could restore authority in the dressing room, raise standards and help re-establish a clearer identity at Old Trafford.

There would, however, need to be discussions over his influence within the football structure. Pochettino would want clarity over his responsibilities, particularly around control and decision-making.

United have intended to ideally have a new manager in place for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool immediately after the break.

They believe a favourable run of fixtures in the next month, including upcoming Champions League games against Sporting and RB Leipzig, could provide an opportunity to revive their season.

And their position in the relegation zone has intensified the urgency. That placing is considered unacceptable given the club's resources and ambitions, and is the fundamental reason Carrick is facing the sack.

For Ratcliffe and United's leadership, the priority is finding someone capable of restoring the club's stature and competitive standards.