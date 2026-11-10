Next Manchester United boss: Pochettino, Conte and other contenders

Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino have been tipped to take over at Manchester United

Michael Carrick's time as Manchester United manager appears to be up, with the club's hierarchy increasingly unhappy with results and performances up to this point in the season.

As things stand, the former England international is still in charge, but should he be given his marching orders, who could come in to replace him and try to steady the United ship?

Advertisement Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino is under contract with the United States men's team until 2030, though it is understood that he has a clause in his contract for an approach from a club of this size and standing.

Having previously taken Tottenham to a Champions League final, Pochettino has expressed a desire to return to the Premier League and compete for the biggest prizes.

Former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino Ercin Erturk / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP

"I came so close to winning the Premier League and Champions League, and want to try again," he said.

Given a stint at Chelsea followed his time at Tottenham, he is well versed in what it takes to succeed in England's top flight.

Eddie Howe

Having stepped down as Newcastle manager in July 2026 following almost five years in charge, Howe has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford amid poor performances under Carrick.

Howe delivered Champions League football twice and the club's first major domestic trophy in 70 years - though a disappointing 12th-place finish in the league last season preceded his departure.

His record of developing players has reportedly impressed the boardroom at United, but his reputation for that was built at Bournemouth.

It is unlikely that a team that's used to competing at the very top of European football would have the same patience.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe VINCENT MIGNOTT / EPA / Profimedia

Antonio Conte

Conte is available after leaving Napoli at the end of last season and brings the "serial winner" tag to the table, despite United seemingly not being in a current position to win.

He has Premier League experience from spells with Chelsea and Tottenham and won the title on his first attempt with the Blues in 2016/17.

Conte has also enjoyed success in his native Italy, winning Serie A titles with Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli, whom he left of his own accord in the summer.

However, the fiery 57-year-old has a history of fall-outs which have often shortened his tenures, although a shake-up may be just what the United dressing room needs.

Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann was appointed Germany boss after making a name for himself at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, but the nation's early exit at this summer's World Cup spelt the end of his time in charge.

Still only 39, he won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and established an impressive reputation for progressive, attacking football at club level.

Though he has yet to manage in the Premier League, United's recruitment director Christopher Vivell reportedly favours him, having previously worked with Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig.

Fabian Hurzeler

At just 33, Hurzeler is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League, having impressed at Brighton after winning promotion to the Bundesliga with St Pauli.

Despite being the subject of booing from home fans at the Amex as recently as February, the German has firmly turned things around, with Brighton now second in the Premier League standings.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

However, that in itself will make it harder for the suits at United to pry him away, with Hurzeler saying in a recent interview that he is "fully focused on my job here".

Many have said that in the past and then jumped ship just days later, but with Hurzeler that appears to ring true.

Gareth Southgate

Southgate has been tentatively linked to United in the past and is supposedly admired by the club's part-owners INEOS since their arrival in February 2024.

The former England boss managed the Three Lions between 2016 and 2024, leading them to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024.

After leaving his England role after the 2024 heartbreak, he has yet to take up another managerial job and only last month said he does not envisage a return to Premier League management.

But could the lure of Manchester United alter his perspective if they come calling?