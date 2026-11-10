Pochettino open to Manchester United move with Carrick on the brink

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly open to leaving the USMNT to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

The Athletic reported on Monday (November 9) that Man United are expected to part ways with Carrick following their dismal start to the season.

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United currently sit down in 18th in the Premier League with just one win and eight points from their opening ten games.

USMNT head coach Pochettino has emerged as one of the favourites to take over from Carrick in recent days, seemingly overtaking the likes of Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe.

According to BBC Sport, the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss would be open to taking over the Old Trafford hot seat.

United legend Sir Alex Ferguson is said to have endorsed Pochettino on several occasions over the years.

The club will have to pay a release clause valued at approximately £7.4m to get Pochettino out of his USMNT contract.