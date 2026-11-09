Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ex-Barcelona star wanted by FOUR Premier League clubs in January deal

Trent Alexander-Arnold mocked by Spanish media as Liverpool return looks impossible

Manchester United eye Juventus star as Luke Shaw replacement

Fresh Premier League target emerges to solve Man United's centre-back issue

Most read on Flashscore News

Bayern president Hoeness: 'Musiala has incurable disease and may never return to old form'

All eyes on Indian Wells as Sabalenka seeks much-needed glory at the WTA Finals

Premier League talking points: Man City spiralling, United drop into relegation zone

Lionel Messi named in FIFPRO World 11, Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane shock omission

Bayern Munich draw up three-man goalkeeper shortlist with Neuer expected to retire

Bayern Munich draw up three-man goalkeeper shortlist with Neuer expected to retire
Bayern Munich draw up three-man goalkeeper shortlist with Neuer expected to retireREUTERS

Bayern Munich have reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old is yet to formally announce his retirement, but recent reports coming out of Germany have suggested that his recent foot injury has made it more likely.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Neuer will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, and Bayern Munich now have the task of finding a replacement.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, although Jonas Urbig is expected to become the new number one, Bayern want a more experience goalkeeper as back up.

Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, Fulham shot stopper Bernd Leno, and former Liverpool ‘keeper Loris Karius are all of interest.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Manuel NeuerBayern MunichBundesligaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Manuel Neuer ruled out until January in huge blow for Bayern Munich

Premier League trio on alert as Bayern Munich legend slams Lennart Karl

Bayern chief flirts with Liverpool star Wirtz once again: He would play better at Bayern!