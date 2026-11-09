Bayern Munich have reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old is yet to formally announce his retirement, but recent reports coming out of Germany have suggested that his recent foot injury has made it more likely.

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Neuer will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, and Bayern Munich now have the task of finding a replacement.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, although Jonas Urbig is expected to become the new number one, Bayern want a more experience goalkeeper as back up.

Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, Fulham shot stopper Bernd Leno, and former Liverpool ‘keeper Loris Karius are all of interest.