Colwill drops big hint over Chelsea future
Levi Colwill has intimated he plans to stay with Chelsea this new season.

The defender has been linked with a move away this summer.

But it's emerged Colwill has changed his shirt number, taking the No6 of former teammate Thiago Silva.

New signings Tosin Adarabioyo will wear the No4 and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall the No22, which he played under during the previous four seasons at Leicester City.

Also new to the squad are Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Renato Veiga. They will take the numbers 37, 38 and 40 this season. 

