Adarabioyo: Chelsea will play good football and win a lot of games

Tosin Adarabioyo is happy to be beginning preseason with Chelsea.

The former Fulham defender made the move this summer as a Bosman transfer.

Preseason is now getting underway at Cobham and Adarabioyo said:  "It (leadership) is something that is required of a centre-half. It is an important responsibility. I want to come here and push the boys on as much as we can.

"I'm looking forward to starting work with Enzo (Maresca), and I'm sure the boys are too. 

"It's going to be exciting. We're going to play good football and win a lot of games.

"There are top players in this squad, and I'm eager to play with them all."

