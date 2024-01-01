Adarabioyo: This Chelsea team will be sick

Chelsea's new signing Tosin Adarabioyo has opened up on his first few days at the club.

The former Fulham defender signed for the Stamford Bridge side as a free agent this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Adarabioyo arrived at the club for pre-season training this week and is busy adjusting to his new surroundings.

“It’s only been two days but you can see the detail the coach wants to go into, how important every touch and pass is, we’ve done runs but a lot of passing drills and possession," he told the club's media.

“I’ve been out there and seen so many sick players, everyone’s nice to play with, it’s going to be a sick team.”