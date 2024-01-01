Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Adarabioyo: This Chelsea team will be sick

Adarabioyo: This Chelsea team will be sick
Adarabioyo: This Chelsea team will be sick
Adarabioyo: This Chelsea team will be sick Action Plus
Chelsea's new signing Tosin Adarabioyo has opened up on his first few days at the club.

The former Fulham defender signed for the Stamford Bridge side as a free agent this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Adarabioyo arrived at the club for pre-season training this week and is busy adjusting to his new surroundings.

“It’s only been two days but you can see the detail the coach wants to go into, how important every touch and pass is, we’ve done runs but a lot of passing drills and possession," he told the club's media.

“I’ve been out there and seen so many sick players, everyone’s nice to play with, it’s going to be a sick team.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAdarabioyo TosinChelsea
Related Articles
Adarabioyo: Chelsea will play good football and win a lot of games
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Chelsea signing Adarabioyo: I studied Terry's game