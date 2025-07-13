Arsenal reach agreement with Sporting for Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal's move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has taken yet another step closer after the two clubs agreed to a fee.

In what has arguably been the most dramatic transfer saga of the summer so far, Arsenal have finally reached an agreement with Sporting for the signing of Gyokeres, 27.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the deal is worth €63.5 million guaranteed by the Premier League side plus €10m add-ons.

The report adds that Gyokeres’ representatives have waved their fee in order to facilitate a deal between the two clubs.

Personal terms have been agreed for some time now, with the Sweden international set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal.