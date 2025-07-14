Brighton, Coventry due major windfalls from Arsenal deal for Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Brighton and Coventry City are set for tidy windfalls from Arsenal's deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

It's emerged Arsenal and Sporting have settled on a fee of €73.5m for the Swede, with the deal to be concluded before the end of the week. 

Gyokeres played for both Brighton and Coventry before leaving England for Sporting three years ago.

Coventry originally had a 15 per cent sell-on clause, but it is today 10 per cent after they sold part of it back to Sporting.

Brighton hold a 15 per cent sell-on clause of their own.

At €73.5m, Coventry will be due €7.3m and Brighton should be paid €10m.

